Henry County woman pleads guilty in husband's death

In 2017, police arrested Tasha Bentley after an autopsy confirmed her husband died from gunshot wound to the back of his head.

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A Henry County woman pleaded guilty in the 2017 death of her husband.

Tasha Bentley is accused of killing her husband, Gary Bentley, at a home on Troutman Hill Rd. in Campbellsburg.

Police arrested Bentley after an autopsy confirmed her husband died from gunshot wound to the back of his head.

According to police, Bentley claimed she shot her husband after he attacked their four-year-old son and kicked her.

Bentley could face a 55-year sentence. She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.