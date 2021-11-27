KSP: Henry County man faces charges after firing at officer

Police said 21-year-old Marvin Galvez allegedly told the officer that he would shoot if he did not leave.

EMINENCE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henry County that happened on Thanksgiving night.

Police arrested 21-year old Marvin Galvez for attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment following a shootout in the back parking lot of Eminence Independent School District.

Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells said Major John Dudinskie was responding to a domestic violence situation around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night.

When Dudinskie arrived, he saw Galvez's mother and sister leaving followed by Galvez, who was armed. That's when he allegedly demanded Dudinskie to leave or he would shoot him.

Wells said Galvez circled the officer's vehicle, presenting the firearm and telling Dudinskie to leave a second time.

Major Dudinskie was the first to shoot, firing three times out of the driver's side vehicle, Wells told WHAS11 News.

Galvez fired back, shattering the back window of the officer's vehicle. He fired about 12 times while Dudinskie laid down in the driver's seat.

Dudinskie then got out of the vehicle and hid behind it.

Galvez eventually ran out of ammunition and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Neither Major Dudinskie or Galvez were injured in the shootout.

