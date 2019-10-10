EMINENCE, Ky. — Police are investigating a homicide early Thursday morning in Henry County.

Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells said officers were called to a home on the 4500 block of Jackson Road at around 6:30 a.m. when they found a man dead.

Police are looking for a person of interest. Wells said a person who was kidnapped in relation to the incident is being interviewed.

The name of the victim has not been released. WHAS11 will update the story with more information when given.

