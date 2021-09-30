LMPD: Shooting, standoff ends with man's arrest in Hazelwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Hazelwood apartment following a shooting Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the department said Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting victim at UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 p.m.
The victim, believed to be in his 40’s, suffered a non-life threatening wound. They said the victim was alert, conscious and talking.
A suspect was allegedly found a short distance away inside an apartment. Police allege the man barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and his identity had not been released.
Charges against him are pending as the investigation continues.
No other information was released.
