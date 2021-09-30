LMPD: Shooting, standoff ends with man's arrest in Hazelwood

Police said a man appeared at Mary & Elizabeth with a gunshot wound Thursday but ended with another man's arrest following a standoff at an apartment complex nearby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Hazelwood apartment following a shooting Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the department said Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting victim at UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, believed to be in his 40’s, suffered a non-life threatening wound. They said the victim was alert, conscious and talking.

A suspect was allegedly found a short distance away inside an apartment. Police allege the man barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and his identity had not been released.

Charges against him are pending as the investigation continues.

No other information was released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.