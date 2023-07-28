Police back in Highview neighborhood to conduct another 'controlled detonation' of a device

Marc Hibel was arrested Thursday and admitted to previously making homemade explosives and blasting caps and detonating them in his backyard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police detectives and federal agents are back in the Highview neighborhood Friday afternoon after serving a man a search warrant involving 'hazardous materials' the day prior.

As part of this investigation, officials said detectives and bomb squad technicians on the scene conducted an "additional controlled detonation of a device" in the back of the property.

Police said there is no danger to the public, but they want to ensure people are aware of this.

"When I came home yesterday I did not know what was going on it was a lot of people and then I seen the truck say bomb squad, I was like, so it is serious, okay," neighbor Jazmin Perez said.

Perez lives across the street from Hibel and said he was an unusual neighbor who invited himself over at times.

"He just showed up out of nowhere, just, I came out, I was inside and I came outside, and he was just sitting down, shirtless and he just sat down with his dog," she said.

Perez said after that awkward incident she feared for the safety of her family, so they put cameras up around their home.

Hibel was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, according to the arrest citation.

The citation states upon the search that Hibel admitted to being in possession of TNT (Picric acid), what officials called a "primary explosive".

Officials say Hibel made statements that he had previously made homemade explosives and homemade blasting caps that had been detonated in his backyard.

