Man arrested after police find homemade explosives in his Highview home

The arrest citation states Marc T. Hibel admitted to previously making homemade explosives and blasting caps and detonating them in his backyard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department officers and Federal agents served a man in the Highview neighborhood a search warrant involving 'hazardous materials'.

Marc T. Hibel was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, according to the arrest citation.

LMPD said it received information that Hibel was in possession of possible homemade explosives.

The citation states upon the search that Hibel admitted to being in possession of TNT (Picric acid), what officials called a "primary explosive".

Officials say Hibel made statements that he had previously made homemade explosives and homemade blasting caps that had been detonated in his backyard.

Investigative detectives and Bomb Squad technicians are set to detonate a device on the rear of the property, which is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

