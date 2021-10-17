'She was a beautiful soul' | Woman killed in wrong-way I-65S crash identified

The family of the woman killed identified her as 20-year-old Duaa Lufti. She was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-65S, a teen has been charged with murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 20-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 South has identified her as Duaa Lufti of Elizabethtown.

Metro Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Arthur Street exit. LMPD said a 17-year-old was driving north in the southbound lanes when he struck two cars.

Lufti was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died. She had two passengers in the car when she was struck, one of the two passengers is in critical condition.

“She was a beautiful soul, still so young, just wanted to be happy,” her sister told WHAS11's Shay McAlister.

The teen was charged with murder, assault, DUI, wanton endangerment and other charges not yet released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has yet to release the cause of death.

