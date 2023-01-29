KSP: Hardin County man arrested, accused of shooting and killing 12 puppies

Tristan Hollin, 27, faces charges including cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed multiple puppies.

Tristan Hollin, 27, faces charges including cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police said the ordeal began Friday when they received reports that 12 puppies had been killed in the 1800 block of Dry Ridge Road in Eastview.

According to arrest records, police had been in contact with witnesses who said Hollin told them he “killed the dogs earlier in the day and that he claimed to have a gun.”

The man who owned the dogs told KSP he went to the residence and saw a “large amount of blood” in an outbuilding on the property.

KSP eventually obtained a search warrant of the property and found the outbuilding which appeared to be an animal pen. Police not only found blood throughout the building, but three puppies inside a plastic container and what they said was a fresh pile of dirt.

Tristan was located in a bedroom inside the bedroom and was immediately detained.

When troopers spoke to Tristan, he admitted to them that he killed the puppies by shooting them. He revealed he buried the dead puppies in the big hole next to where the three puppy corpses were located.

Police said Tristan gave the gun to his uncle who lived next door after he used it to kill the puppies.

In addition to the other charges, he is also facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tristan is currently booked at the Hardin County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.