Kentucky State Police investigate murder-suicide in Hardin County

Police said a welfare check on Edgebrook Drive early Sunday led to the discoveries a deceased man and woman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Hardin County.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Vine Grove Police responded to a welfare check in the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, the located the bodies of 67-year-old Allen McLean and his wife, 48-year-old Lisa McLean.

Police said based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe Allen shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

