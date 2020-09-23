Authorities search for two escapees from Hardin County Detention Center

Police said Carl Brooks and John Tinsley Jr. were went missing from the substance abuse annex around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two inmates that have escaped from a detention facility in Hardin County.

According to police, 33-year-old Carl Brooks and 25-year-old John Tinsley Jr. went missing from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse annex.

Brooks is described to be a white male standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 182-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Thomas is described as a white male standing 5-feet- 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both Brooks and Thomas were being held on probation violations. Brooks’ last listed address was in the Brandenburg area of Meade County. Tinsley’s last listed address was in the Radcliff area.

Police are asking the public not to approach Brooks or Thomas if located.