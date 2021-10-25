LMPD investigating shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Police said a woman was injured in a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday on Hale Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday night in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Hale Ave. around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Mitchell said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are still looking for suspects. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD (5673) or you can leave a tip online.

