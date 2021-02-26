ATF report: More than 100 guns stolen or lost from Kentucky dealers in 2020

The ATF data shows Kentucky dealers reported 156 firearms that were either stolen or lost in 2020.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released its annual Federal Firearms License Theft/Loss Report. The report shows Kentucky dealers reported 156 firearms that were either stolen or lost in 2020.

The report breaks down those numbers to show under what circumstances the guns disappeared:

58 Burglary

26 Larceny

72 Lost

In 2019, the number was slightly lower. According to the AFT report from that year, Kentucky dealers reported 154 firearms stolen or lost.

LMPD uses Shot Spotter which is a tool that allows them to track where and when a gunshot was fired.

The AFT also has a nationwide database following guns used in crimes across the country. It's called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN. It connects guns, bullets, DNA and other evidence to help investigators solve cases that span multiple jurisdictions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives established NIBIN about 20 years ago.

In December WHAS11 News series 'Save Our City' looked at the gun violence problem through the eyes of grieving parents, community activists hoping to stop the violence.

The worries from last year have carried over into 2021, but a local organization is trying to combat the violence and make Louisville a safer city.

No More Red Dots was established in 2011 and was named after the red dots used by Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) to track crimes in the city. The organization is made up of 10 people who are trained to mediate, intervene and de-escalate potentially violent situations.

Full 2020 AFT report.

