Oldham County Police investigating after gun pointed at elementary school boy

According to police, a woman in a pick-up pointed the gun at the child as he exited a school bus.

GOSHEN, Kentucky — According to Oldham County Police, a gun was pointed at an elementary school student as they getting off the bus by a woman in a truck.

Police responded to a call in the 10000 block of Taylor Lake Rd. in Goshen just after 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

According to police, once the child exited a school bus, a white truck pulled up next to him. Upon looking over at the truck, a woman seated in the passenger seat was seen pointing a rifle at the child.

The child reportedly raised his hands as the man in the driver seat reportedly was seen grinning at the him. The pick-up drove away and the victim or subjects spoke no words during the exchange.

Police describe the two suspects as a tanned white woman with white hair and a white medium built man with brown hair and a long brown beard.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

If anyone has any information in this or any other case, please contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.