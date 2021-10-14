Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said a man was killed late Wednesday night on Guardian Court. There are no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Guardian Ct. near Preston Highway around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, but officials believe he may have been in his early to mid-20s.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and there are not currently any suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. You can use the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or leave a tip online.

