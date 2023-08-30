Daniel Ryan Noble, 40, is charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of driving while intoxicated.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves man previously on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was recently captured in Kentucky,

Texas DPS Special Agents assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

In April 2022, Noble was arrested by the Groves Police Department and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. He subsequently bonded out.

Noble had been wanted since February 2023, when warrants were issued out of Jefferson County for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 29 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

