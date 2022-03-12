Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky jail official with using illegal force

Gregory Evans, a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center, is accused of assaulting an inmate and then lying to federal officials about the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky jail officials has been indicted after striking an incarcerated person while they were in his custody.

A federal grand jury said 50-year-old Gregory Evans has bee charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, writing a false report and making false statements to law enforcement.

According to a news release, Evans allegedly used unreasonable force on the incarcerated person, resulting in bodily injury while he was captain at the Madison County Detention Center.

Officials also said Evans wrote a false report on the incident and also made false statements to the FBI.

The indictment was handed down March 3.

The Department of Justice said the first count carries a max penalty of 10 years in jail, the second 20 years and the third, 5 years.

They said those counts, if Evans is convicted, would be decided by a judge.

