Gregory Bush pleads guilty, sentenced to life for killing two Black customers at Louisville Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man who was accused of targeting and killing two Black shoppers at a grocery store two years ago has officially changed his plea.

Gregory Bush was looking at the death penalty. Instead, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no opportunity for parole.

Bush went before Judge Annie O'Connell and changed his not guilty plea to guilty, but mentally ill, for the murders of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, in October 2018.

Bush was charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment in that deadly shooting at the Kroger in Jeffersontown.

Prior to the murders, police said Bush tried to enter First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, which is a predominantly Black church.

The families of the victims faced Bush in court with tearful disbelief.

"My work is in fighting hate and discrimination and bias and prejudice, and for you to do what you did is the life struggle of my career. I can't even contemplate. You have no idea," said Kellie Watson, the daughter of Maurice Stallard.

Bush was also facing federal hate crime charges. Those charges are two counts of "shooting and killing two victims based on their race," as well as "one count of attempting to shoot a victim based on race."

On February 18 he is scheduled to plead guilty as well in U.S. District Court on those charges.

According to court documents, in exchange, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed the United States not to pursue the death penalty.

