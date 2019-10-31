LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Kroger in Jeffersontown appeared in court for a competency hearing.

Originally scheduled for a competency hearing, however, attorneys for the commonwealth and Gregory Bush agreed he's in need of further evaluation.

Bush is accused of killing Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones at a Kroger grocery store in October of 2018.



Since then, Bush has been indicted on murder and hate crime charges.



RELATED: Man charged in Kroger shooting found competent to stand trial

He was originally ruled incompetent by judge Annie O’Connell in May after his stay at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, but the judge ordered forced medication and reevaluation in July and Bush was found to be competent.



Attorneys on both sides say they need to revisit that decision.



Bush will head back to KCPC for medication, treatment and evaluation then will be back in court for further discussion of his competency.

