LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Grayson County woman is facing animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say they found starving horses on Shiloh Lee’s property in Big Clifty.

In a report, the deputy says one horse was malnourished and struggling.

Lee claimed the horse had been put down, but the deputy says it wasn’t and he had to get permission to put the horse down himself.

The rest of the horses on Lee’s property were taken.

Lee is facing one count of animal cruelty.

