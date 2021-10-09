Traffic safety checkpoint in Grayson County leads to multiple arrests

During the checkpoint, deputies served 5 criminal arrest warrants, 2 arrests for DUI’s and the confiscation of 40 grams of meth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A traffic safety checkpoint in Grayson County led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of drugs.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they set up the checkpoint on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Antioch Road and Peonia Road to check for impaired drivers and those not wearing seatbelts.

Deputies say 29-year-old Charles Ray Gaither and 28-year-old Brandi Bush were two of the individuals stopped. Police said they were charged with trafficking and possession in a controlled substance. They also said Gaither and Bush were charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are booked at the Grayson County Detention Center.

During the checkpoint, deputies served 5 criminal arrest warrants, 2 arrests for DUI’s and the confiscation of 40 grams of meth.

Officials also said they issued several citations including drivers without insurance, open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle and expired registration plates.