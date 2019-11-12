GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Smitty City Convenience Store in Grayson County was robbed at gunpoint on December 10.

According to the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Department, the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and demanded money from the register. The suspect struck the clerk with his weapon and fled the store with cash.

Those with information in this crime are asked to contact the GCSO at 270-259-3024.

The GSCO is asking residents in the area to contact them if they have a camera that may have captured passing vehicles on KY 259 or KY 226.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction, you may receive a monetary reward.

