Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Graves County inmate

Francisco Starks, 44, was assigned work release at the candle factory in Mayfield, which collapsed. He was rescued, treated at a hospital, then he walked away.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — An inmate from the Graves County jail escaped yesterday after being rescued from the candle factory that collapsed in Mayfield after severe weather struck the area Saturday morning.

Police said Francisco Starks, 44-years-old and approximately 5'11", was assigned to work release at the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.

Due to a destructive tornado that tore through the town, the building collapsed with Starks being among those trapped.

Starks was eventually recovered from the debris and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

State Trooper Sarah Burgess said that after he was treated, Starks was released and just walked away from the hospital.

Troopers of KSP Post 1 were notified of the incident before 5:00 p.m.

Police said Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for the following offenses:

3rd Degree Burglary,

Theft by Unlawful Taking of an Automobile, and

Receiving Stolen Property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Reports can also be made through the KSP app.

