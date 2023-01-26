Grandmaster Jay sentenced to one year after guilty plea to state wanton endangerment charges

John Johnson entered a guilty plea to five counts of wanton endangerment after he pointed an assault rifle at LMPD officers on a roof during the 2020 protests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in state court on Thursday.

In a Jefferson County Circuit Court, Johnson entered a guilty plea to five counts of wanton endangerment after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.

According to court documents, the court recommended a sentence of one year to serve on each of the five counts on wanton endangerment. All charges would run concurrent for a total of one year to serve.

Johnson's state sentence is concurrent with his federal sentence of 7 years to serve in prison, which means he will serve his state sentence while he is serving his federal one.

Documents say that if Johnson's federal conviction is set aside on appeal, the state court sentence will be set aside as well. If the state conviction is set aside, a new plea agreement will be negotiated, or the charges will be presented to a jury.

The incident happened the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby, when the NFAC was in Louisville for a racial justice protest for Breonna Taylor.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.