LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Attorney General Andy Beshear's Cold Case unit has cracked a rape case dating back to 2005.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Langston of Jefferson County was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape, sodomy, and unlawful imprisonment.

DNA evidence from the minor's sexual assault forensic evidence kit matched Langston.

The alleged sexual assault happened in McCracken County. Langston is being held in the McCracken County Jail on a $70,000 cash bond.

