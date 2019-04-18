BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A grand jury indicted Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate on charges related to his March DUI arrest.

The charges include four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Pate was arrested after a crash on March 8 sent a woman to a hospital. His blood alcohol content was tested, and he was found to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

This was Pate’s second DUI charge. The first was in 2015.

