LMPD: 1 shot, injured in Grand Avenue shooting

Police said the victim was injured in the 2700 block of Grand Avenue Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been left injured following a shooting in Parkland, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Grand Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said they learned the actual shooting happened several hours earlier but did not disclose any further details.

The man who was shot in the incident was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a suspect in the incident.

If you were in the area or have any information that can help in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.