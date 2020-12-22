Man shot, killed in Parkland neighborhood

The man was shot early Tuesday morning on Grand Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was killed early Tuesday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue, in the Parkland neighborhood, around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 22. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.

LMPD said the Homicide Unit is investigating this case and Mitchell said "all parties involved have been accounted for."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.