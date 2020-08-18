Gov. Holcomb taking steps to address equity and inclusion, review police training

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb announced several new plans aimed at improving equity, inclusion and diversity in Indiana. These range from body cameras and improving use of force rules and training for police to examining and publicly sharing data for various programs to see where minority Hoosier populations are being left behind.

"For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster. I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential," Gov. Holcomb said.