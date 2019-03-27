SHIVELY, Ky. — The young girl accidentally shot in the head by her brother is being released from the hospital and taken to a rehab facility, according to Shively police.

It happened on the 2200 block of Crums Lane on March 12. Police said the seven-year-old girl and her eleven-year-old brother were inside the home alone when they found a gun under the bed.

Their uncle was just outside the apartment. Police said the brother accidentally shot his younger sister. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has made “tremendous progress” and is now eating solid food as she starts “extensive rehab,” police said Wednesday.

“Call it what you want, call it the grace of God, call it luck, that's what it has to be,” Lt. Col. Josh Myers with Shively Police said.

Police do not expect to file any charges in this case.

Myers said this should be a reminder to parents to keep guns locked up and away from children.

“You can't hope your child won't find it, because they will. You can't leave it unlocked or loaded, because it's an accident waiting to happen."

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced last week a partnership with Project ChildSafe. LMPD is handing out free gun locks. People to go to any division and pick one up with no questions asked.