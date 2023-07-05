Man sentenced to life in prison for raping 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

Gerson Fuentes appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon where he entered a plea agreement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion last year has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gerson Fuentes appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon where he entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Fuentes will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape in a case that garnered international attention.

Fuentes was arrested on July 12, 2022, following an investigation that began back on June 22.

A detective with the Columbus Division of Police testified during Fuentes’ initial arraignment in court that they received a report from Franklin County Children Services from a parent who said her daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, was raped and became pregnant.

The detective added that the victim underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. A document from the Indiana Department of Health says she was 10 at the time of the abortion.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

Fuentes initially pleaded not guilty and was held without bond.

The victim’s story of traveling out of state for the abortion made headlines following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.