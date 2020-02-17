CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after Indiana State Troopers found drugs and guns on them.

Police arrested 56-year-old James Whitlock of Georgia and 29-year-old Alicia Gaylor of Florida.

The pair are part of a commercial truck driving team and police say they were caught after other motorists reported a tractor-trailer swerving along Interstate 65.

Alicia Gaylor

Indiana State Police

While the vehicle was pulled over and the trooper was interviewing the driver, he noticed suspected drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight.

The trooper also said Gaylor was in the sleeper berth. She was unresponsive to his questions and didn’t respond until he and other responding units attempted to administer Narcan.

Whitlock faces charges of OWI and possession charges for the gun and drugs.

Gaylor also faces drug charges.

