LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of two suspects in a 2016 homicide has been sentenced in the case.

Isaiah Jenkins will serve 5 years in prison after taking a plea deal for the murder of George Brown.

According to police, 51-year-old Brown was shot and killed on December 17, 2016, on Olive Street near Algonquin Park.

In an emotional update following the shooting LMPD told WHAS11 Brown's 5-year-old son cried as he watched his father die that night.

In court, the judge remembered the testimony of Brown's son.

It took nearly two years for police to track down Jenkins and a second suspect, Derrick Taylor.



Taylor is also charged in Brown's murder and he's expected back in court in April.

