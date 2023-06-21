Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts Louisville man accused of murdering mother

Gavin Perkins was in the care of Central State Hospital where he was scheduled to be released against his family's wishes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky attorney general's office announced that Gavin Perkins has been indicted for murder.

The 44-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his mother in 2018.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted him on Wednesday.

Perkins was in the care of Central State Hospital where he was scheduled to be released against his family's wishes.

They called him dangerous but local officials said their hands were tied because of a new law.

The law requires a person to have a previous conviction in order to be held for a long period of time.

The commonwealth's attorney's appeal to hold Perkins was later denied.

They then called upon the attorney general's office to press charges.

