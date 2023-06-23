Man accused of murdering mother in 2018 is back in custody

Gavin Perkins was released from Central State Hospital against his family's wishes due to a loophole in the law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of killing his own mother in 2018 is back in custody.

Gavin Perkins was released from Central State Hospital against his family's wishes due to a loophole in the law.

He's back in Metro Corrections after being arrested in St. Matthews and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Perkins' family told WHAS11 he suffers from delusions and paranoia and believed his mother was part of a conspiracy to get him.

He was charged with murder in 2018 but those charges were eventually dropped after a judge ruled him unfit to stand trial.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has now brought a new murder charge against Perkins.

He is expected in court next week.

