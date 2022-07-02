LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after 'altercation' in California neighborhood

It's unclear what exactly happened at this time, however a spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and two women are in the hospital following an "altercation" outside of a building in the California neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers with the Second Division responded to a report of "trouble" in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned that some type of "altercation" had occurred, which resulted in the death of a man outside of the location.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.

A department spokesperson said two other women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it's unclear what sort of altercation occurred or the details surrounding the incident, however the spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.