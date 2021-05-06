Man injured in shooting on Garfield Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Monday morning.
According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Garfield Ave. near N. 28th St. around 2:40 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and Ruoff said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD detectives are handling the case and they are looking for more information. If you know anything, you are urged to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
