Police have arrested a truck driver accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an armored car.

FBI Louisville issued a tweet on Wednesday saying that Mark Espinosa was arrested on a federal warrant near Hartford, Connecticut.

On December 5, LMPD said that while a co-worker was doing a cash drop at Jefferson Mall, Espinosa took money from the truck. At the time, investigators said that they were unsure if he stole the money or was forced to take it.

After further investigation between LMPD and the FBI, Espinosa was charged with theft from interstate shipment and a warrant was issued for his arrest on December 10.

Police did not release the amount of money that was stolen, but James Grimes, the owner of the Radcliff-based Gun School which provides training for armed guards, said a someone still with Garda World tells him $850,000 in cash was taken.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Espinosa's arrest.

LMPD issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"Mark Espinosa the Garda Armored employee, was arrested by the Wethersfield Police Department in Connecticut in on a federal warrant for his role in the armored car theft in Louisville on December 5th 2018 at Jefferson Mall. The LMPD is sending detectives to Connecticut to speak with him. The investigation is still ongoing at this time."

A spokesperson for the FBI says that the tweet is the only statement the bureau will be making at this time.