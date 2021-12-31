'That's how many went off': Funeral service cut short due to gunfire

LMPD said around 11:45 a.m., someone opened fire near Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A family had to abruptly stop their loved one's funeral.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is devastated after a funeral service for their family member was cut short New Year's Eve.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said around 11:45 a.m., someone opened fire near Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Michael Simonton said his nephew was shot in the wrist.

"He's okay. Before the ambulance went in, I went to check and see how he was," Simonton said.

"It was only by the grace of God that nobody else got hit," he said.

Investigators say the shooter left the scene.

"I thought somebody dropped a pack of firecrackers,” Simonton said. “That's how many shots went off."



However, he chooses to look at the bright side even after an abrupt end to what should have been a final goodbye for his mother, Martha Doyle.

"Beautiful woman,” Simonton said. “She lived a good life. I must say, she sure did. She took care of six good kids."

Simonton said his mother would be disappointed in how bad the gun violence in Louisville has gotten.

"She would say it's a shame how the younger generation has really changed,” Simonton said. I don’t know what to think about it. The younger generation is just - for me, they out of control."

Even though the service was cut short, his mother still made her way to Fort Knox to be buried beside her husband.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.