FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested on a federal charge in connection to an alleged murder committed in Los Angeles, California.

According to a news release, the Frankfort Police Department arrested 59-year-old Frederick McGowan on April 23 around 9:09 p.m. in Frankfort, Kentucky.

McGowan surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, 29-year-old Phillip Morris attempted to obstruct the arrest and was also taken into custody by the Frankfort Police Department.

The federal UFAP arrest warrant was issued and was based upon a California arrest warrant charging McGowan with murder.

The state of California, Los Angeles County, arrest warrant alleges that on December 21, 2019, McGowan shot and killed 43-year-old Earl Dean Chiles after a verbal confrontation.

McGowan is facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (UFAP) in connection with Earl Dean Chiles murder in Los Angeles, California.

McGowan is being held in Franklin Co. Ky. Jail with no bond.

