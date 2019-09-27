FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. — In recent months, the Franklin County Sheriff's office has seized over 600 marijuana vapes cartridges.

Franklin County investigators note that the age group of persons buying and selling these vapes are between the ages of 17-25. According to their office, in just one local middle school alone there have been 23 incidents from 2018 to present day of vape devices being seized.

School Resource Officer Joe Saunier notes last year's Franklin County school faculty and the School Resource Officers confiscated a mixture of approximately 100 E-cigarette and marijuana vaping devices. SRO Saunier reportedly had one of the marijuana vaping devices nearly catch on fire while trying to disassemble it.

The Sheriff's office cautions parents to be on the lookout for the packaging of these THC cartridges as well as the flavorings some of which include apple, cake, and other sweets to disguise the smell. These cartridges can have THC levels as high as 90% or more, compared to Plant-based marijuana as early as 2013 had an average THC content of 16%.

Franklin County Sheriff's office urges those in the community to send tips to their tip line at (502)320-3306 or contact their office at (502)875-8740.

