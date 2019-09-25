FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The Superintendent for Franklin County Kentucky Public Schools is in some hot water.

A grand jury indicted 48-year-old Mark Kopp of Frankfort Sept.24 on criminal attempted bribery of a public servant.



However, the newspaper Frankfort State-Journal says the details of the indictment haven't been outlined.



Kopp claimed to the paper he does not why he is being charged either.



He had been Hardin County Schools' chief academic officer for several years before becoming the head of Franklin County Schools.

