LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Police are looking for a man in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead.

Police believe 28-year-old Justin Cromer is involved in killing 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call at East Frankfort Park just before 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

That where they found Hendrix with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

He was rushed to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 875-8648.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to Cromer’s arrest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.