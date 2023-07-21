Frankfort couple arrested after children, animals found living in 'horrifying and dangerous' conditions

Police allegedly found trash piled on the floor reaching the height of the beds, animal feces on the ground and mattresses, and roach nests in the walls.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort couple is facing charges after authorities found four children and several animals living in what they called "horrifying and dangerous" conditions.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Gregory Johnson and 25-year-old Sarah Hewitt Johnson were arrested by the Franklin County Sherriff's Office on Thursday afternoon.

Their arrest records say three separate calls came in to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for animal abuse at their house around July 19.

Gregory's own mother even called the police and detailed claims of abuse to two dogs inside the home.

According to arrest records, when police went to investigate Sarah told officers they didn't have any dogs.

When authorities arrived at the location, they said they found two dogs, a German Shepherd mix and a German Shepherd, "running at large."

Gregory's mother wrote to police that she allegedly saw Gregory put extension cords around the German Shepherd neck like a leash and that the dogs were never allowed outside. She said Gregory threw garbage - such as trash, old food items, and glass - in the basement where the dogs were kept.

The two dogs were then taken to the Franklin County Humane Society. Officials said the German Shepherd was "very ill and malnourished," so the dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Documents say the following day the German Shepherd died from apparent malnourishment.

Deputies said they could smell something bad coming from the home before they went inside.

That's when they found four children.

In the report, they describe trash piled on the floor reaching the height of the beds, animal feces on the ground and mattresses, and roach nests in the walls.

Both Sarah and Gregory have been charged with wanton endangerment, cruelty to animals, and drug possession.

They are currently being held at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

