Police: Prospect family may have been 'targeted' in home invasion

The two suspects, dressed in all black clothing, injured a man and shot the family's dog.

PROSPECT, Ky. — A Prospect family may have been the victims of a targeted home invasion, according to local police.

The Prospect Police Department said a man was returning home in the 6000 block of Fox Cove Court around 11:30 p.m. on May 17.

As the homeowner entered the back of his home, two armed men dressed in all-black clothing assaulted the man and forced him into the home at gunpoint.

Police say while inside the home, one of the suspects was confronted by the family's dog and fired a shot striking the dog. The man's wife and child were also inside the residence during the home invasion, authorities said.

Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard said the two suspects were in the home for only a few minutes and stole the man's vehicle, a 2022 gray Ford Explorer.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries and the family's dog was treated at an animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Sherrard said.

He said the police department has worked closely with the victims and has utilized some services provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates this may be an isolated incident, however for "unknown reasons" the victim may have been specifically targeted.

No arrests have been made in this incident. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

