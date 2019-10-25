LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Four people are facing charges after trying to kill someone as part of a love triangle.

Louisville Metro Police say 18-year-old Coner Cahill, 25-year-old Byron Kirby, 22-year-old Lacey Osborne, and 23-year-old Cheyenne Pace went to the victim's apartment in the 9600 block of Lamborne Blvd. September 27 with plans to kill him.



Investigators say Osborne and Pace are in a relationship and in 2018, Osborne cheated on Pace with the victim.



According to a police report, when they went to his house, police say Cahill and Osborne got the man to come outside and that's when Kirby fired at him four times.



The man escaped and arrest documents don't say whether he was hurt in the shooting.

Pace, Cahill, Kirby, and Osborne have been charged with murder and are being held in Metro Corrections. Kirby has also been charged with wanton endangerment.

Pace and Cahill had their bonds set at $25,000. Kirby and Osborne’s bonds were set at $100,000.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 4.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.