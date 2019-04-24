LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people were arrested at a Louisville homeless camp recently targeted to clear out, police confirm.

Four people were walked out of the camp between Baxter and Liberty and into LMPD police cruisers in handcuffs Wednesday, April 24. An officer on scene said those individuals were arrested on warrants, though those who live at the camp said several people were detained and then let go.

"They proceeded to pull everybody out of their tent, put them on the ground," camp resident Matt Osbourne said. "They had lists of peoples names already, they called people's names out they put those people in hand cuffs, they got everybody else's information."

The camp is in a transitional phase as all of the people who live there are trying to move to a new location while the property owner, CSX Transportation, plans to have the camp cleared on Monday.

Chris Grammer, one of the people detained, had video where listeners could hear police approaching him and asking him if he's giving them "trouble" when he asked why he was being detained.

"This ain't the way to do it. This is how civil liberties start to be pulled away again," Grammer said.

Grammer said he and others were taken to the center of the camp where some were handcuffed while the officers checked each of their information.

There were around 30 to 40 people living at the site behind the tracks who were suddenly told they had two weeks to leave last week. Homeless advocates said they are hoping the mayor's budget proposal will not cut funds for places like Wayside Christian Mission that are at capacity, even with extra space.

