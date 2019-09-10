LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former University of Kentucky student will spend 6 months in prison after filing a false police report about a bomb threat on campus.

A judge handed down the sentence to Haily Duvall on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a federal charge of communicating false threats regarding explosives.

Duvall was a student and part-time employee at UK Healthcare when the threats were made last November.

She admitted to making the threats on Snapchat, then actually reported them to police herself.

Investigators believe she concocted the plan to get out of a test she wasn’t prepared for.

