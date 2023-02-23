Former UK student indicted by grand jury after being caught on camera in racial attack

Sophia Rosing was caught on camera in November attacking Kylah Spring, a Black student desk clerk, and using racial slurs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Kentucky student accused of verbally and physically assaulting another student has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sophia Rosing, who was a senior set to graduate in May, was caught on camera in November attacking Kylah Spring, a Black student desk clerk, and using racial slurs. The video of the racist attack went viral.

In response, Rosing was permanently banned from the university's campus and is ineligible to re-enroll as a student after she withdrew from the university.

She was arrested and charged with assault, assault of a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A grand jury has now indicted her on all charges.

Her next court date is scheduled for March 17 at 10:30 a.m.

