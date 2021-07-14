Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested on investigation of burglary domestic violence

Richard Sherman, who played seven seasons with the Seahawks, was arrested after allegedly trying to break into his wife's parents' home in Redmond.

REDMOND, Wash. — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman has been arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence after allegedly trying to break into his in-laws' home.

Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., according to jail logs.

The King County Sheriff's Office notified the Redmond Police Department Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. that Sherman was possibly traveling to Redmond.

A resident called police at 2 a.m. to report a burglary. Sherman was trying to break into his wife's parents' home, according to Redmond police.

When police arrived, they had an "amicable" conversation with Sherman, but "the situation turned" when the officers tried to arrest him, according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Sherman tried to walk away and allegedly resisted arrest. The officers used a police dog to help take him into custody. Sherman got a minor cut on his leg and ankle due to the K9 and was treated at a hospital before being booked in jail, according to Lowe.

Lowe said he was told there was an odor of an intoxicant from Sherman's breath. Washington State Patrol got a search warrant for Sherman's blood, which would measure any intoxication.

Lowe said he didn't know Sherman's motive for going to the home.

Meanwhile, Washington State Patrol troopers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving Sherman.

Sherman was traveling eastbound on State Route 520 when he drove into a construction zone near 148th Avenue Northeast, according to Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead.

A construction worker called 911 to report that they thought the driver was impaired and that he had driven out of the construction zone.

WSP believes Sherman hit a barrier as he left the construction zone. Troopers found the car, which was registered to Sherman, in a commercial parking lot with "extensive" damage, according to Mead.

As promised by @wastatepatrol Captain Mead today at the press conference, here are pictures from the collision involving Richard Sherman early this morning. pic.twitter.com/NcMrnwccsG — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 15, 2021

Police believe Sherman then fled on foot and speculate that Sherman walked from his car to his in-laws' home.

Sherman was arrested for malicious mischief due to the damage caused to the door of the home, resisting arrest and burglary domestic violence for allegedly trying to break into a home whose residents he had a relationship with, according to Lowe.

A bail amount has not been set yet. This is typically set during a first court appearance or a second hearing, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it was aware of an arrest involved one of its players.