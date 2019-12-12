LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Sullivan University math professor plead guilty in court to indecent exposure.

Paul Hall was allegedly caught exposing himself near a playground at Cherokee Park near Big Rock in October.

Two women say they caught him touching himself inappropriately.



Hall pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to 60 days with discharge on the condition Hall has no contact with the place of violation or witnesses.

If Hall is compliant he will be eligible to have the charges dismissed after one year.

